WesBanco’s (WSBC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.67 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

