WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

