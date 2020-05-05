WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

