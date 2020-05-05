West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 2,520 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

