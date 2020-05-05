West Bancorporation Inc. Has $190,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

