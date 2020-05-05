Westhampton Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

