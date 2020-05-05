Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WRK traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 187,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Westrock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

