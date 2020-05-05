Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

SPGYF stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

