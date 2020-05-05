WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at CIBC

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $1.65 to $1.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated an average rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $0.65 on Friday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

