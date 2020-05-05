William Blair Comments on Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Shares of ROK opened at $187.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

