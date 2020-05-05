William Blair Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.79 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.12 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.80 and a 200 day moving average of $368.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $159,554,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

