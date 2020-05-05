Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 185,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

