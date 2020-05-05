WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCAGY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WIRECARD AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WCAGY opened at $47.80 on Friday. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.52.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

