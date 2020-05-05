XMax Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $994,640.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, ABCC and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.20 or 0.03816826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009919 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,213,721,623 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Graviex, DDEX, CryptoBridge and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

