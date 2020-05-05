YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

YAHOY opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.21. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.93.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

