Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YRI. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.02. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$506.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,413 shares in the company, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,991.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,309 shares of company stock worth $510,916.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.