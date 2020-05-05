Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.44. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

