Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

MEET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital cut Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. Meet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meet Group by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meet Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Meet Group during the first quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Meet Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 284,542 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

