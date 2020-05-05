Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 170,354 Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,973. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

