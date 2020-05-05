Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,274 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after buying an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,289,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.17. 10,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,697. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.