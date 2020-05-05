Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 866,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 428,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and have sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

