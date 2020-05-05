Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 167,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $35,622,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $16,168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $15,181,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. 5,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,341. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

