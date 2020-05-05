Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Verisign by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $211.31. 14,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,369. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

