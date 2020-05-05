Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

