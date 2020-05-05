Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,795,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.31. 5,736,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,278,868. The firm has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

