Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Novanta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.22. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

