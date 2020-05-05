Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,104 Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $9,612,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Saia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Saia by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

