Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 142,513 Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after acquiring an additional 402,332 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after acquiring an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,745. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

