Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,837 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,486,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 336,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

