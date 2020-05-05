Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $17.13 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

