Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.81 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,302. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

