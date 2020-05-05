Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $7.72 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

