Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $7.97 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 186,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

