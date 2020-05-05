Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $8.26 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 451,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 99,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,974. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

