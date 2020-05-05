Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $9.78 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,966,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

