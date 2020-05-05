Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.28. 16,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,361. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

