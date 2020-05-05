Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,958,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 13.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE MET traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 165,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.