Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Universal Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,792. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

