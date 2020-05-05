Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Watts Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. 2,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.