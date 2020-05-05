Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 198,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,347,888.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,227.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,990. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. First Analysis raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

