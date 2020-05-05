Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,985 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

