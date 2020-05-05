Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $7.51 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. 2,961,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.