Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 337,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

