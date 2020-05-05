Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 709,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 80,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 49,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

