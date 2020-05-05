Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. 3,670,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

