Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

ITRI stock traded down $12.16 on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 746,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,294. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

