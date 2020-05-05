Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 325,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

