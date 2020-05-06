$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,745. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

