-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). IMV posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. B. Riley cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

