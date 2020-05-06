150,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 262,212 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,885,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,811 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

PLUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,459. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.